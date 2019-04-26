



“Scarlet Bandit” Dawn Creten and other monster truck racers will be driving at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver on Saturday. Get more info at monsterjam.com

DENVER (CBS4) – Dawn Creten’s life is trucks. She says, “I’m a monster truck racer. I’ve been doing this for twenty years.”

She’s known as The Scarlet Bandit and for her monster trucking is a family affair.

“I met my now husband who drives The Bounty Hunter monster truck at a state fair in North Dakota. He was at a monster truck show and I was at a concert. We met later that evening, started traveling with him about a week later. Got the opportunity to drive his second truck about six months later and been doing it ever since,” she said.

Dawn and her husband Jimmy also raised their kids on the road in the monster truck circuit.

“It’s all they really have ever known. When they meet new people their first question is what trucks do they drive,” said Dawn.

Even though life on the road can be rough for a family, with all the traveling and occasionally leaving each other behind, Dawn has made it work because she never thought about doing anything else.

“It was never anything I imagined myself doing but when I got the opportunity I just had to try it of course and I loved it from the get go,” she said.

She wouldn’t trade it for the world because it helps her keep her sometimes hectic life together.

“As soon as you get in it everything goes away. Adrenaline takes over,” Dawn said.