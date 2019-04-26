



— People like you have saved children’s lives in Colorado. The Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline has received a record-breaking number of calls.

Minna Castillo Cohen is the Director of the Colorado Department of Health’s office of Children, Youth and Families.

“We see a great number of calls related to neglect from people who think parents are not keeping an eye on their kids or taking care of their kids in manner they should be. More people making calls leads to more families getting services,” she told CBS4’s Britt Moreno.

She joined Moreno live on CBS4 This Morning. Castillo Cohen claims the majority of calls include reports of neglect. She says more calls are coming in thanks to a statewide campaign to create awareness about child abuse and neglect. The state is collaborating with over 150 nonprofits to spread the word.

Over 13 thousand children experienced abuse or neglect in Colorado last year and over 12 thousand kids and their families got the help they needed. Folks working in child welfare tend to get nervous come summer time.

“During the months school is not in session we see a drop in calls. For example in June 2018 we saw three thousand fewer calls than in May. When teachers don’t have eyes on kids, they may be less safe. It’s incumbent on us to make a concerted effort to keep an eye out for all the kids,” Castillo Cohen said.

Moreno admitted she’s heard that people are afraid to call the hotline out of concern if they do they will tear apart families and take kids away from their parents. Castillo Cohen set the record straight by saying that claim is a myth. She says often times families are just given the help they need.

“Sixty-eight percent of kids and families receive services from child welfare within their home. Families are not torn apart,” Castillo Cohen said.

Moreno interviewed Castillo Cohen last year and learned that because of that interview parents offered to be foster families for some of these children temporarily removed from their homes. The state needs even more foster families to step up.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. For more information or to ask questions or share concerns and report abuse: