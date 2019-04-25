(HOODLINE) – Craving Vietnamese food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
Pho 95
Topping the list is Pho 95. Located at 1401 S. Federal Blvd., the Vietnamese and vegetarian spot, which offers soup and more, is the most popular Vietnamese restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,225 reviews on Yelp.
Pho Haus
Next up is Speer’s Pho Haus, situated at 540 E. Alameda Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 274 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.
New Saigon Bakery & Deli
Southwest’s New Saigon Bakery & Deli, located at 640 S. Federal Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and Vietnamese spot, which offers juice and smoothies and more, 4.5 stars out of 242 reviews.
Pho Kitchen 88
Pho Kitchen 88, a Vietnamese spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 172 Yelp reviews. Head over to 18630 Green Valley Ranch Blvd. to see for yourself.
Vinh Xuong Bakery 2
Over in Southwest, check out Vinh Xuong Bakery 2, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and Vietnamese spot, which offers desserts and more, at 2370 W. Alameda, Unit #15.
