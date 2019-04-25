Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– A school bus crashed on Interstate 70 and Ward Road on Thursday afternoon. Ambulances responded to the scene where students were being evaluated by first responders.
The school bus was carrying students from Stober Elementary School in Lakewood to an activity at Skate City. According to JeffCo Public Schools, neither the driver nor students were injured in the crash.
There was a jack-knifed semi on the interstate and a red car in the median.
It is unclear what led up to the crash.