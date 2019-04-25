Small-Town Coloradan Dalton Risner Makes Improbable Journey To The NFLHome to just 887 residents, Wiggins on Colorado's Eastern Plains is 65 miles from Denver and about a million miles away from the glitz and glamour of the NFL gridiron. It's where NFL hopeful Dalton Risner grew up.

NFL Draft: Top 4 Prospects For Denver Broncos In First RoundThe NFL Draft is finally here! The Broncos hold the 10th pick in the first round and will look to fill in several holes on the roster.

'Toughest Game Of Our Lives' Nuggets Look To Advance, Avoid Game 7The Spurs have never gone back-to-back years without a trip to the second round of the playoffs during the Gregg Popovich era. But the Denver Nuggets are one win away from changing that.

Avs Will Play Sharks In Round 2 Of Stanley Cup PlayoffsThe Colorado Avalanche will take on the San Jose Sharks after their victory in overtime over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Broncos Country Lashes Out Over Broncos Poster With No Chris Harris, Jr.Broncos Country were not pleased with a tweet from the Broncos Wednesday night.

Rockies Take 'W' Over Nationals, Hit The Road To AtlantaRaimel Tapia had two doubles and drove in three runs to back a solid outing from German Marquez, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday.