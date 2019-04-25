Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge handed down the sentence in the domestic violence case involving a former University of Colorado football assistant coach on Thursday. Joe Tumpkin was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 30 months probation.
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge handed down the sentence in the domestic violence case involving a former University of Colorado football assistant coach on Thursday. Joe Tumpkin was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 30 months probation.
Tumpkin entered a guilty plea in the case in February. He was facing felony assault charges.
Instead, Tumpkin pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and the felony charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. His ex-girlfriend opposed the deal.