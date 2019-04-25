BREAKING NEWSI-70 Shut Down West Of Denver After Fiery Crash
Filed Under:Boulder News, CU Buffaloes, Joe Tumpkin


BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A judge handed down the sentence in the domestic violence case involving a former University of Colorado football assistant coach on Thursday. Joe Tumpkin was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 30 months probation.

Tumpkin entered a guilty plea in the case in February. He was facing felony assault charges.

(credit: CBS)

Instead, Tumpkin pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and the felony charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement. His ex-girlfriend opposed the deal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s