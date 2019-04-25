Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have issued a Medina Alert after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Aurora by a driver who drove away. The collision took place on Wednesday near the intersection of East Mountview Boulevard and Elmira Street.
Police said the elderly pedestrian was struck at 6:19 p.m. by a car that was damaged in the collision. The CBI said it was a 2002 or 2004 light colored Toyota Camry. They released photos showing the car.
The front of the car was apparently damaged before the hit and run but it sustained more damage in the crime, including windshield damage.
Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911.