Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Electric bicycles, or e-bikes, will soon be on recreational paths in Summit County. The e-bikes are already on the roads in the Denver metro area.
According to the Summit Daily, the powered bikes that go less than 20 mph will be allowed on all county-managed recreational paths.
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Electric bicycles, or e-bikes, will soon be on recreational paths in Summit County. The e-bikes are already on the roads in the Denver metro area.
According to the Summit Daily, the powered bikes that go less than 20 mph will be allowed on all county-managed recreational paths.
Nearby Vail also allows class one e-bikes on trails.