Filed Under:E-bikes, Electric Bicycles, Summit County News

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Electric bicycles, or e-bikes, will soon be on recreational paths in Summit County. The e-bikes are already on the roads in the Denver metro area.

(credit: CBS)


According to the Summit Daily, the powered bikes that go less than 20 mph will be allowed on all county-managed recreational paths.

Nearby Vail also allows class one e-bikes on trails.

