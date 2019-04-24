Filed Under:Fort Carson News, Iraq, Michael Osorio

FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – A Fort Carson soldier has died while serving overseas. The Department of Defense announced Spc. Michael Osorio died on Tuesday in Taji, Iraq.

Michael Osorio (credit: Dept. of Defense)

The 20-year-old from Horseshoe Bend, Idaho died in a non combat-related incident during Operation Inherent Resolve. He joined the Army in July of 2017 and was stationed at Fort Carson in May of 2018.

He was deployed to Iraq in February of this year.

Osorio served as an Intellingence Analyst with the 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd ABCT, 4th Inf. Div.

