JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Twenty years ago, the Columbine High School football team played a tremendous role in helping heal the community after the tragedy changed their school forever. That year, the team won the state championship.
That victory happened only a few months after gunmen killed 12 students and a teacher at the school.
On Tuesday night, the 1999 Columbine Rebels team was honored with an induction into the Colorado High School Activities Association, CHSAA, Hall of Fame.
“Everything… all the adversity we went through that upcoming spring… it was an opportunity that we could have either drifted apart or come together and we chose the latter,” said Landone Jones.
“I think athletics teaches you how to preserve, how to overcome adversity how to work with other people and they did all that.”
There were six CHSAA Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday night.