STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– It was before dawn Tuesday morning when a Steamboat Spring resident and his wife were startled awake by movement on their bedroom deck. That’s when they came face-to-face with a large bear trying to get inside their home.
Bears in Colorado are waking up from their long Winter’s nap and they are hungry. In this case, the bear attempted to open the door with its mouth before the owners of the home scared the animal away.
The Nest security camera captured some of the drama unfolding on the deck. Inside the house, the owners tell CBS4 they ran to the door to make sure it was locked. It was, but through the glass they came face-to-face with the bear that didn’t seem too bothered by the humans staring back at it.
“We tried to make loud noises but he didn’t really react, just kind of started meandering off into the darkness when he realized he wasn’t going to get inside,” the owners said.