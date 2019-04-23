JAMESTOWN (CBS4) — Sonora police arrested a couple from Jamestown after someone saw a post advertising marijuana for sale. An officer contacted the person who posted the message and set up a meeting to buy the marijuana.
Malissa McCarthy, 38, showed up with two ounces of pot. Officers say they then noticed a man standing across the street outside an apartment. Police identified him as 20-year-old Addam Smith, McCarthy’s boyfriend.
Investigators say they saw more marijuana in plain view inside the apartment. They also saw a child, two weapons, ammunition, cash, 27 ounces of marijuana, and nearly four ounces of methamphetamine.
Both McCarthy and Smith were arrested for several felony charges each and booked at the county jail.
Child Welfare Services have the child in protective custody.