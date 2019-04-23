DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Public Works will begin the first phase of maintenance to a 25-year-old bridge over Park Avenue West this week. It’s part of the Elevate Denver Bond Program, which voters approved to fund critical improvements to infrastructure.
Beginning Thursday, April 25, repairs will begin on the bearing pads underneath the bridge. Various lane closures will be in place around the Park Ave West/Delgany/Wewatta intersection through July.
Starting later this week (for about two weeks)
Park Avenue West (outbound): Two lanes will close and two will remain open on Park Avenue West outbound near the Wewatta/Delgany intersection.
Week of May 6 (for about two weeks)
Delgany Street: One lane will close in each direction and one lane will remain open in each direction of Delgany Street near the Park Avenue West intersection.
Work will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a Colorado Rockies game is scheduled at Coors Field, then travel lanes will reopen three hours before first pitch.
Denver Public Works says the maintenance will preserve and extend the life of the bridge.