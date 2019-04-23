Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Littleton is the only city in Colorado chosen for Domino’s Paving for Pizza program. The city held a Pothole Paving Palooza Pizza Party with students from Makintosh Academy on Tuesday.
The city received a $5,000 grant to fill five “pizza killing” potholes in the Sunset neighborhood. Officials say the largest hole is 35-feet-by-5-feet.
“An event like this shares the story about how investing in our infrastructure supports businesses and families in our community,” said Littleton Public Works Director Keith Reister.