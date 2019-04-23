  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Domino's, Littleton News, Paving for Pizza

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Littleton is the only city in Colorado chosen for Domino’s Paving for Pizza program. The city held a Pothole Paving Palooza Pizza Party with students from Makintosh Academy on Tuesday.

(credit: City of Littleton)

The city received a $5,000 grant to fill five “pizza killing” potholes in the Sunset neighborhood. Officials say the largest hole is 35-feet-by-5-feet.

(credit: City of Littleton)

(credit: City of Littleton)

“An event like this shares the story about how investing in our infrastructure supports businesses and families in our community,” said Littleton Public Works Director Keith Reister.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s