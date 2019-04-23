ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broomfield City Council will discuss funding for a controversial road project and take public comment on Tuesday. The Arvada City Council has already approved funding as part of their 2019 budget.
The city councilors will discuss the Jefferson Parkway, set to run from Broomfield to Golden, as well as take public comment.
Opponents say it’s a public health risk since it will be built near the former Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons Plant. They say it will disturb soil at the site, releasing plutonium into the air.
Neighbors are also concerned about noise pollution and increased traffic in the area.
The Highway Authority says the toll road will complete the beltway around the Denver metro area. It is asking Broomfield for $2.5 million in funding.
The Broomfield City Council will take public comment on the project at its meeting starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.