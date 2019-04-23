



Inspired by the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri,” Lindasue Smollen of Boulder put up her own billboard messages after passage of the “Red Flag Bill.”

“Sheriff Reams up there decided he will not enforce it, and he has decided on his own it’s unconstitutional,” Smollen told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

The six billboards read in part, “More Americans have died of gun violence since 1970… than in all wars in American history.”

“It’s really about education. This is not political. This is not a democratic issue, it’s not a republican issue, it’s a human rights issue,” Smollen said.

The billboards are located right in the heart of Weld County where Sheriff Steve Reams has famously said he won’t honor Colorado’s newest gun law.

“Even if that means being incarcerated in my own jail,” the sheriff said.

He called the placement of the billboards in Weld County ridiculous saying he believes most constituents agree with his point of view. He defended the right to post the message.

“It’s that person’s First Amendment rights. If that’s how they want to spend it, so be it.”

CBS4 asked Smollen why she didn’t just send the sheriff a letter.

“I certainly could. I think my billboards are more effective,” she answered.

The billboards have drawn support and angry comments, one person posted online, “Keep your business in Boulder. You are there for a reason.”

Smollen responded by saying, “You should be so lucky to live in Boulder.”

The billboards cost $9,000. Smollen paid for them out of her own pocket and is hoping to get some of that money back on a GoFundMe page.