DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis talked about his first 100 days in office and all the accomplishments achieved so far during a news conference on Monday. He talked about several issues including full-day kindergarten and renewable energy.
Polis says the funding has been secured for full-day kindergarten. Last week he signed a budget that included $175 million to create his campaign promise.
“We’re extremely excited for the opportunity this fall for parents to have full-day kindergarten. I hear from so many parents of pre-schoolers who say, ‘Will it be there in time?’ And yes it will be there this fall,” said Polis. “So unlike in government in which a lot of things which seem to go slow, we’re just talking a few months from now.”
The final bill must still be approved by the state Legislature.
He also talked about other achievements, like opening the “Office of Saving People Money on Health Care.”
Polis says he is working on implementation of the recently passed oil and gas industry reform bill. He says his weekend plans include stops in Wiggins and Fort Morgan.
He also said that once a week he plans a trip outside the Denver metro area, whether that be in communities that include Pueblo, Durango, Grand Junction or Sterling, to get in touch with people who live in those areas of the state.
Polis also says his cabinet is complete and for the first time in Colorado, the majority of cabinet members are women.