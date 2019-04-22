Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– The long-awaited G Line will open in just four days. The G Line will begin operating on April 26.
The G Line is the commuter rail line that runs north from Union Station in Denver, through Olde Town Arvada and then west to Wheat Ridge.
The opening has been delayed for years because of timing issues with the crossing gates. RTD says there will still be flaggers at some of the gates after the line opens, but quiet zones will be in place.
G Line trains travel a route that covers 11 miles and passes through northwest Denver, then into parts of Jefferson County and Adams County.