Spurs' DeRozan Fined, But Will Play Against Nuggets For Game 5San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for heaving a ball past an official and into the stands of a playoff game against the Denver Nuggets.

Broncos Land Drew Lock, Devin Bush In Peter King's Trade-Filled Mock DraftIn his latest 2019 mock draft, reporter Peter King has the Broncos selecting Michigan inside linebacker Devin Bush with the No. 10 overall pick.

Gray, Rockies Beat Phillies 4-1 For 6th Win In 7 gamesColorado's Jon Gray allowed one hit in six innings, struck out five and walked four to win his second in a row after losing his first three decisions.

Rockies' Winning Streak Hits Speed Bump Against PhilliesPhil Gosselin grew up winning imaginary games for the Philadelphia Phillies. When his chance came as a major leaguer, the hometown kid came through.

Nuggets Get Rare Win In San Antonio, Tie Series With Spurs 117-103Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Jamal Murray added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-103 on Saturday night, rebounding from a flat performance tie the first-round series at two games apiece.

Blackmon's 2-Run HR In 12th Lifts Rockies Past Phillies 4-3With one final swing, Charlie Blackmon went from worrying about a game-ending strikeout to celebrating a game-winning home run.