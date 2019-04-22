  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Abhi Shrivastava, Earth Day


DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado artists celebrated Earth Day with specialized sculptures created by Mother Nature.

(credit: Abhi Shrivastava)

(credit: Abhi Shrivastava)

Abhi Shrivastava takes a unique look at what Mother Nature has to offer and turns it into works of art.

“(Mother Nature) is an artist. And my work is a proof of her art,” he said.

Contact Abhi about his pieces at abhi.dhruv@gmail.com or at 720-371-6968 or visit Facebook.com/green.sculptures.

