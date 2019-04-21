DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of protestors forced portions of Speer Boulevard to shut down, mostly over the Interstate 25 overpass, on Saturday. Protestors with “Extinction Rebellion” joined a global movement which seeks to peacefully disrupt everyday government business by forcing politicians to consider their stance on global warming.

Protestors from different generations came together to hold signs and chant about global warming issues downtown. Spokesperson Rick Visser said the group was one of many across the United States participating in the movement, which is currently in 49 countries.

Visser said the group felt typical protests in parks and on the Colorado State Capitol stairs were not enough to get the attention of politicians.

“Rallies in the park have not worked,” Visser told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

The group hoped blocking portions of Speer Boulevard would help gain more attention. They also hosted a “die in” protest at the Denver City Council chambers earlier in the week, where participants played dead in protest on the floor.

“We want (politicians) to treat it with the same sense of urgency. Because, we have read the science, and we understand the science,” Visser said.

“You’d have to show me the scientists, because they have a very big political agenda,” President Donald Trump said in an interview with 60 Minutes, when addressing climate change.

The president vocalized many times his lack of belief in the global warming process.

Following severe winter storms, President Trump once tweeted, “Brutal and extended cold blast could shatter all records…whatever happened to global warming?”

By hosting their protests, Visser said “Extinction Rebellion” could one day convince those in power to reconsider their stances, while also making changes to further protect the environment.

“One (of the missions) is that the government tell the truth about climate change,” Visser said. “When you emit this much carbon in to the atmosphere, that carbon absorbs and reflects heat. Basically acting as a blanket over the earth. We are all in one common home. And, we are burning it up.”