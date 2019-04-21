  • CBS4On Air

Easter Sunday, International Church of Cannabis

DENVER (CBS4) – Members of a different type of congregation spent their Easter Sunday at a laser light show. The International Church of Cannabis held a guided mediation session with a light show.

(credit: CBS)

Visitors then enjoyed a game room and lounge.

“It was an incredible experience. I was beyond amazed actually,” said Kat Quinn, who is visiting Denver. “I actually came all the way from Florida just to see this.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

This was a non-consumption event, which means visitors were not using marijuana at the church.

Comments
  1. Robert Chase says:
    April 21, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    The International Church of Bogus

    Reply

