DENVER (CBS4) – Members of a different type of congregation spent their Easter Sunday at a laser light show. The International Church of Cannabis held a guided mediation session with a light show.
Visitors then enjoyed a game room and lounge.
“It was an incredible experience. I was beyond amazed actually,” said Kat Quinn, who is visiting Denver. “I actually came all the way from Florida just to see this.”
This was a non-consumption event, which means visitors were not using marijuana at the church.
