(HOODLINE) – Shopping for vinyl records? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vinyl hotspots in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own Top 40 list to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for vinyl.
Twist & Shout
Topping the list is Twist & Shout. Located at 2508 E. Colfax Ave. in City Park, the spot to score music and DVDs and vinyl records is the highest rated vinyl record spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 224 reviews on Yelp.
Wax Trax Records
Next up is Capitol Hill’s Wax Trax Records, situated at 638 E. 13th Ave. With four stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score new and used vinyl records and CDs has proven to be a local favorite.
Angelo’s CDs & More
Angelo’s CDs & More, a skate shop that offers music and DVDs and vinyl records on South Broadway, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1959 S. Broadway to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.