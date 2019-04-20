LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — A fugitive already wanted by police for previous offenses has piqued new interest from law enforcement following early morning incidents Saturday.
Dominic Rivera, 27, is wanted for questioning by the Louisville Police Department, and the public asked to help in locating him. However, LPD also says Rivera could be armed and dangerous.
In a press release, LPD stated Rivera assaulted a female and then hit a male with a vehicle in the 1800 block of Kaylix Avenue. The male was seriously injured.
The vehicle Rivera was reportedly driving was found hours later in Erie. It had been set on fire.
Rivera has active warrants, according to LPD, for previous crimes, including Failure to Comply, Escape, and
Motor Vehicle Theft. He also has several protection orders against him.
Rivera is 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has numerous tattoos and wears glasses.