BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – The lone finalist in the University of Colorado system presidential search is facing backlash for recent comments he made related to affirmative action. The Daily Camera reported Wednesday that in an interview on Colorado Public Radio’s Colorado Matters, University of North Dakota President Mark Kennedy was asked: “What are your thoughts, in general, on affirmative action in college admissions?”

Mark Kennedy (credit: CBS)

Kennedy starts to say he has “not wrestled with that at a university yet,” but then asks if he could not answer the question, saying he was caught “off guard.”

(credit: CBS)

Kennedy ultimately says admissions policies need to embrace “a diverse population of students.”

The LGBTQ+ committee of the CU system Faculty Council in a letter to the Board of Regents says Kennedy’s initial response “is not the response of someone who can lead on diversity and inclusion efforts.”

