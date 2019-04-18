Javier Edwards: 'Trying To Model My Pass Rush Off Marcell Dareus'The former Buffs defensive tackle discusses his journey to the NFL draft and why he's using Dareus as a model to build his pass rushing skills.

Mikko Rantanen Scores OT Winner, Avalanche Beat Flames 3-2 In Game 4Mikko Rantanen scored 10:23 into overtime after tying the game with a goal late in regulation and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Broncos 2019 Schedule Released: Broncos Start On The Road For First Time In 9 YearsThe Denver Broncos regular season schedule has been released. The team faces one of the hardest schedules in the NFL with nine games against teams that finished 2018 with a winning record.

Joe Flacco, Vic Fangio Make On-Field Debuts With BroncosThe Denver Broncos held their first on-field workouts under their new head coach and their new quarterback.

Nuggets Erase 19-Point Deficit In 114-105 Game 2 Win Over SpursJamal Murray missed his first eight shots before a scorching fourth quarter in which he scored 21 of his 24 points.

DeMaryius Thomas Signs With New England PatriotsFormer Broncos wide receiver DeMaryius Thomas has signed with the New England Patriots.