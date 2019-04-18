AP Prediction: Expect John Elway To Draft A Defensive Stud Again In First RoundThe Denver Broncos boss hasn't spent nearly as much time scouting this year's crop of quarterbacks as he did last year's superior group.

Avs Defeat Flames In OT In Game 4Mikko Rantanen scored 10:23 into overtime after tying the game with a goal late in regulation and the Avalanche rallied for a 3-2 win over Calgary to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

NFL Schedule-Makers Did Broncos No Favors With 2019 DocketA top-end defense combined with an upgraded offense (on paper, for now) should keep the Broncos afloat through the fall, but an absolutely brutal itinerary following the bye will be tough to overcome.

Javier Edwards: 'Trying To Model My Pass Rush Off Marcell Dareus'The former Buffs defensive tackle discusses his journey to the NFL draft and why he's using Dareus as a model to build his pass rushing skills.

Joe Flacco, Vic Fangio Make On-Field Debuts With BroncosThe Denver Broncos held their first on-field workouts under their new head coach and their new quarterback.

Nuggets Erase 19-Point Deficit In 114-105 Game 2 Win Over SpursJamal Murray missed his first eight shots before a scorching fourth quarter in which he scored 21 of his 24 points.