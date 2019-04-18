Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A paraglider was injured after crashing on Lookout Mountain on Thursday afternoon. The man was rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries.
Golden Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene about 1:17 p.m. Thursday where they found the man conscious and breathing but with multiple injuries.
He crashed about 100 yards below the Colorado School of Mines “M” on the side of Lookout Mountain.
Golden Police, Foothills Fire, Highland Rescue, JeffCo Open Space and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the rescue.