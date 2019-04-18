



– Travelers remain confused about how to navigate around construction renovating the main terminal at Denver International Airport the same week a report revealed the project will be delayed by 18 months. That pushes the project completion for DIA 2023.

“It’s a little difficult,” said Rance Exline, a volunteer at the airport. “They come in on the wrong end because of the construction.”

CBS4’s Brian Maass first reported a delay in construction because of issues involving the concrete inside the terminal had been extended to 18 months. He also spoke to airport officials about the potential cost, they said in a statement they could not calculate yet what the financial impact of the latest delay.

“I don’t know if I believe it,” Exline said about the construction timeline now extending to 2023. He started when construction had already begun and isn’t sure it will be finished anytime soon.

Each day he is at DIA he helps people find the location they’re looking for inside and beyond the terminal. He says the most confusing aspect of the construction is how family and friends can meet passengers arriving into Denver.

“So many people just don’t know where to go,” he said. “Sometimes I see people walking around two or three or four times and you wonder why don’t they just ask.”

The airport went on to say in its statement that it is operating off a schedule from the contractor and that it had not conducted its own analysis on the time needed to complete the project.

Exline decided to work at the airport after retiring so he could spend more time with his wife, she works for an airline. He says most people have the right attitude to handle the construction at the main terminal. But sometimes he meets people who are not so understanding, including one man he spoke to just before talking to CBS4 on Thursday.

“He was banging his head and saying this is ridiculous, I’ve never seen anybody quiet that upset.”