BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators are hoping new images will help solve a cold case. The skeletal remains of a man were found near Gregory Canyon in Boulder County in 1993.
An examination indicated the man was Caucasian, aged 25-45, and was about 5-foot-5. He was wearing Levi blue jeans, a white shirt and white tennis shoes. He had shoulder-length dark blond to light brown hair. His teeth were in poor condition. He may also have been suffering from anemia, investigators stated.
Chemical isotope testing suggests he was born in the Southeastern United States and likely lived in southern Florida or central Texas. He did not appear to be native to Colorado.
Longmont Police Department’s Community Services Officer Beth Buchholtz completed a facial reconstruction with and without a beard.
The University of South Florida also completed a facial approximation.
Anyone who might have information as to the possible identify is asked to contact Laurissa Lampi, with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office at 303-441-3535 or llampi@bouldercounty.org.