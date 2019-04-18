



– Last week’s blizzard arrived like an unwanted guest who thankfully did not stick around for long. Now we are all embracing warmer weather, and we hope we warmed your hearts on Wednesday! This week we resumed coverage of one our favorite days of the year: A Day for Wednesday’s Child. It is a day dedicated to raising money and awareness for children who need parents, those kids in Colorado’s foster care system.

For the first time in my six years of being the Wednesday’s Child reporter, the Adoption Exchange asked me to interview siblings who would like to experience adoption together in the same family. We introduced our viewers to groups of brothers and sisters or “Wednesday’s Children” as I like to affectionately call them. Being separated from your sibling is yet another grim reality children in foster care face. Imagine being torn away from the only home you’ve ever known, taken away from your parents and not knowing if you would ever see your brothers or sisters again. That is what often happens to kids in foster care. Sometimes the state asses the children are better off away from each other while in other stances the kids are cleared to remain together.

I first met a group of siblings at a parkour gym this year. The oldest child is 12-year-old Seleine. She is mature for her age and looks after her two little brothers. At times she takes on the qualities of a parent, often calming her younger brothers when they get too silly (in her opinion) or politely asking them to use manners. It was amazing and sad how this child behaved more like an adult than a big sister. The kids had not had a reliable adult to liberate her from this role. Younger brother Shawn is 10 and youngest brother Sky is 9. You can tell the two look up to her. She provides them comfort. Of course they acted like little brothers by pestering her, playing with her hair and giggling at inside jokes. The trio is adorable together.

The kids sat at a table with me for our interview and I couldn’t help but think how their entire universe was in that very room. They are all each other has. These kids were removed from their home because of unfortunate circumstances. They do not have a parent or a relative who assures them are lovable. These siblings are on their own, but they are together. These children need to stay together or else they would truly be alone.

There was a weight lifted off the kids as they were in the parkour gym. For a brief time, they were not thinking about the family they didn’t have, they were not worried about where they would ultimately end up. Instead they were running, leaping, playing and cheering each other on in that gym. I saw glimpses of happy children getting to enjoy their childhood. It was beautiful to watch how they were set free for that moment. Now if only we could ensure they could just be kids for the remainder of their childhoods.

The Adoption Exchange is recruiting for six sibling groups this year. Last year six sibling groups were placed together in their pre-adoptive homes. The term “pre-adoptive” is given to a family before adoption is finalized. All kids must live with the family for a minimum of six months before they can be formally adopted in court. The nonprofit oversaw the adoption of seven sibling groups last year!

The Adoption Exchange tells me “about 70% of children in foster care in the United States have a sibling also in care. Research suggests that siblings placed together (in homes) experience lower risk of failed placements, fewer moves, and many emotional benefits”.

CBS4 dedicated a chunk of our newscasts to children in foster care on Wednesday. I got to host the day alongside a team of people including Adoption Exchange recruiters and volunteers, our CBS4 producer Libby Smith and the support of our managers like KCNC news director Tim Wieland who is also on the Adoption Exchange’s board. I was live in every newscast from 4:30am-10pm introducing you to children in foster care and showing you the magic of adoption. We asked for your donations as we tried to garner support for the Adoption Exchange, so they can place older children from 9 years to 20 years old into permanent homes. I hope you were able to join us and give us a call to make a donation. If not, you can still help out by going to give.adoptex.org.

Also, feel free to call us to learn more about fostering or being a mentor or better yet adopting. Thank you for supporting these kids, Colorado!