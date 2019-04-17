BREAKING NEWSJeffco, Denver Public Schools To Reopen Thursday
Filed Under:Allison Marcus, Lake Christine Wildfire, Richard Miller, Wildfires


EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people who pleaded not guilty to starting a wildfire in western Colorado last summer want their trial moved out of Eagle County. They started the fire by firing incendiary tracer rounds at a shooting range.

Lake Christine Fire (credit: Sander Olson via Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District)

Allison Marcus and Richard Miller, both of El Jebel, face felony arson charges related to the Lake Christine fire.

Richard Miller and Allison Sarah Marcus (credit: Eagle County)

The Lake Christine Fire burned more than 12,000 acres and destroyed three homes last July.

