EAGLE, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people who pleaded not guilty to starting a wildfire in western Colorado last summer want their trial moved out of Eagle County. They started the fire by firing incendiary tracer rounds at a shooting range.
Allison Marcus and Richard Miller, both of El Jebel, face felony arson charges related to the Lake Christine fire.
The Lake Christine Fire burned more than 12,000 acres and destroyed three homes last July.
