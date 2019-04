WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– Crews were working to rescue two people who were trapped after a trench collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. The trench was at a home construction site in Windsor.

Two people were trapped more than 10 feet down at the new home construction at 925 Camberly Drive. Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue crews were able to communicate with one trapped man.

The rescue began shortly after 2 p.m. when the trench collapsed.

It is unclear the extent of injuries.