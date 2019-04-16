  • CBS4On Air

By Dillon Thomas
Filed Under:Arapahoe County News, Aurora News, Hit And Run, Oghaleoghene Atuno, William Piazza

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — An Aurora man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run collision which took place on April 5. Oghaleoghene Atuno, 21, was arrested on suspicion of using his vehicle to run over two boys, ages 11 and 12.

Oghaleoghene Atuno (credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

One boy was so badly injured, his skull was fractured.

(credit: William Piazza)

Law enforcement said security footage from the area showed Atuno circling the cul-de-sac several times before allegedly hitting the boys. The boys were walking on the sidewalk.

State Patrol used surveillance video from homes and schools to identify the vehicle in the incident. After the image was released to the public, someone reported a similar vehicle at an apartment complex.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The vehicle matched the description, and belonged to Atuno’s mother, an arrest affidavit said.

When law enforcement questioned Atuno, he confessed to the hit-and-run, according to the affidavit. When asked why he left the scene, law enforcement said Atuno claimed to be scared.

A motive for the incident was not released, or identified by law enforcement in their report.

Atuno faces felony charges of vehicular assault and leaving the scene, and is being held at the Arapahoe County Jail on a $250,000 bond. State patrol said Atuno could face more charges as the investigation continues.

Dillon Thomas

