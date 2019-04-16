Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Oil And Gas Regulation, State Capitol


DENVER (CBS4) – The controversial bill that will overhaul the oil and gas industry in Colorado will be signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday afternoon. He is set to sign the bill at 3:30 p.m. at the state Capitol.

(credit: CBS)

The bill, called Protect Public Welfare Oil And Gas Operations, would let local governments regulate the location of wells. It would also mandate that state regulators emphasize public safety over promoting oil and gas production.

(credit: CBS)

RELATED: Stories Of Loss And Anxiety Emerge In Colorado’s Oil Debate

Conservation groups have praised the bill’s passage, while opponents said it threatened Colorado’s economy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s