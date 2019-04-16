



– The controversial bill that will overhaul the oil and gas industry in Colorado will be signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday afternoon. He is set to sign the bill at 3:30 p.m. at the state Capitol.

The bill, called Protect Public Welfare Oil And Gas Operations, would let local governments regulate the location of wells. It would also mandate that state regulators emphasize public safety over promoting oil and gas production.

RELATED: Stories Of Loss And Anxiety Emerge In Colorado’s Oil Debate

Conservation groups have praised the bill’s passage, while opponents said it threatened Colorado’s economy.