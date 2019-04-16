



– There is another sloth living at the Denver Zoo. The new sloth baby arrived last week.

Charlotte gave birth to the baby on April 11 and appears to be “very healthy” by zoo veterinarians. Charlotte, 23, and her mate Elliott, 28, are in the Bird World habitat with their other offspring, Baby Ruth, who was born in January of last year.

The new baby, whose name and sex are yet to be determined, remain in the exhibit to give mom and baby time to bond while the father and older sister are off-exhibit.

The zoo announced Charlotte’s pregnancy in December 2018 and estimated the baby could be born as early as January but zookeepers say sloth activity is challenging to predict.

Guests are encouraged to visit the exhibit but may not be able to see the baby because of Charlotte’s tight embrace. The baby also may be shielded from view by the foliage in the exhibit.

LINK: Denver Zoo