DENVER (CBS4) – A storm system approaching Colorado will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Rain chances climb no higher than 30% for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas so some areas will miss the rain entirely while other areas could experience brief heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds.

The likelihood for severe weather on Tuesday is low but not severe. If a thunderstorm strengthens enough to become severe, it will most likely be because of hail up to 1 inch in diameter (quarter size). Quarter size hail is the minimum size for hail to be considered severe. Nothing larger is expected on Tuesday.

In terms of timing, it will stay dry almost statewide in the morning followed by increasing precipitation chances along the Front Range during the afternoon and evening.

Some areas in the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties could experience thundersnow and mountain locations virtually anywhere in Colorado above 9,500 feet will see scattered snow showers. Any accumulation will be minor.

This chance for hail is one of the first chances this season and arrives at the normal time. Usually the threat for severe weather in Colorado each year ramps up during the final two weeks of April.

The chance for additional rain showers will continue in the Denver metro area Tuesday and through Wednesdays afternoon but as colder air arrives on Wednesday the chance for thunderstorms will largely disappear. It should be just rain. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs on Wednesday but a northerly wind gusting over 20 mph will make it feel colder.

Warmer and drier weather is still expected to return for the end of the week.