DENVER (CBS4) – Denver voters will go to the polls on May 7 to elect a new mayor and city council as well as to decide two initiatives. Michael Hancock is running for his third term but faces a crowded field.

In order to win outright, a candidate must receive 50%+1 of the results. If no candidate meets that threshhold, there will be a runoff election between the top two candidates on June 4.

Here’s a brief look at the six candidates in the order voters will find them on their ballots. (The order is determined by a random drawing.)

Penfield Tate

Tate is a Colorado native and an attorney with a long history of public service. He is a former state representative and senator.

Tate previously ran for mayor in 2003, losing in the election eventually won by John Hickenlooper.

Tate promises to make Denver carbon neutral by 2030 and wants to create a cabinet-level Department of Transportation to address the city’s congestion.

https://www.tatefordenver.com/

Michael Hancock

Incumbent Hancock is the two term mayor of the city. He was first elected in 2011. Hancock grew up in Denver, the youngest of ten children, raised by a single mother.

Hancock has focused on investments in affordable housing and transportation as well as adding jobs during his terms.

He promises to continue his commitment he began in 2011, saying “We are all Denver, and no one will be left behind.”

https://hancockfordenver.com/

Kalyn Rose Heffernan

Heffernan may be the most flamboyant of the candidates, self-described as the first queer, disabled artist running for the mayor’s office.

She was born and raised in the metro area and has spent her life advocating for what she calls “marginalized, vulnerable communities.”

“Make More Art” tops her campaign platform as she contends it allows us to “be our best selves.”

http://www.kalyn4mayor.com

Jamie Giellis

Giellis is an Iowa transplant but politics are in her blood, her father was the mayor of her small hometown.

She is the founder of an consulting firm that works with cities and neighborhoods on various projects. Giellis is the president of the RiNo Arts District.

Giellis platform includes tackling homelessness, a transit network and helping small businesses.

https://www.jamiefordenver.com/

Stephan “Seku” Evans

Evans gathered enough petitions to be included on the ballot but does not have an official campaign site.

Lisa Calderon

Calderon is on the faculty of Regis University, teaching Criminal Justice and Sociology courses.

She says her experience as a biracial woman means she knows what it feels like not to have her voice heard.

Calderon says it is time to set a new direction for Denver by making it more affordable, more accountable and more humane.

She has promised to create an independent agency free of the mayor’s office to build a system of checks and balances for the city.

https://lisa4denvermayor.org/