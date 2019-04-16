DENVER (CBS4)– A growing company plans to open its second headquarters in Colorado. Checkr provides help for companies with background checks on potential employees, contractors and third parties.

Checkr may soon be hiring.

“The culture here is really inclusive and open which relates to the value of our company. There is a lot of economic growth happening, and lots of businesses moving here which is great for the company,” said Daniel Yanisse, Checkr Co-founder & CEO.

Checkr could begin operating in Colorado as soon as July. They are looking for a long-term location. Over the next decade that could mean 1,500 jobs in the area.