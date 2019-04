SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A car fire shut down eastbound Interstate 70 near Vail Pass Tuesday afternoon. CBS4 reporter Matt Kroschel captured video of the car on fire.

BREAKING: car on fire 🔥 #Vail Pass happening right now. EB near the Summit. @CSP_Eagle is on scene, firefighters en route. Just took this video headed WB. @CBSDenver @ColoradoDOT @CSP_News pic.twitter.com/e8pMS1CZV2 — Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) April 16, 2019

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver got out of the car and no one was hurt.

The eastbound direction of the highway was closed at mile marker 188, the CSP tweeted at about 2:20 p.m.