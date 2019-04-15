WATCH LIVECrews Fighting Huge Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say they believe the same group of people was responsible for seven overnight armed robberies that included three Colorado Springs convenience stores, a motel and a gas station.

Police say the string of crimes began when a person was robbed at about 10 p.m. Saturday. The robbers then hit the first store about an hour and a half later.

The group robbed the other businesses before daylight, with the last robbery reported at a 7-Eleven. Employees said the robbers included three men and a woman.

Police have not released descriptions of the robbers. Authorities have not announced any arrests.

