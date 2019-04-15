DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is thanking drivers for their patience in the Interstate 70 weekend closure as part of the Central 70 Project. CDOT shut down a portion of I-70 from Friday night until Monday morning.

The interstate was closed from Colorado Boulevard and Interstate 270 to place beams for a new flyover. I-70 reopened early Monday morning.

CDOT says crews were able to complete a lot of work over the weekend during the closure. The Central 70 Project is 19 percent complete but there’s still a long way to go.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2022.