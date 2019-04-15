WATCH LIVECrews Fighting Huge Fire At Notre Dame Cathedral
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Central 70 Project, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is thanking drivers for their patience in the Interstate 70 weekend closure as part of the Central 70 Project. CDOT shut down a portion of I-70 from Friday night until Monday morning.

Copter4 flew over the work completed on the Central 70 Project (credit: CBS)

The interstate was closed from Colorado Boulevard and Interstate 270 to place beams for a new flyover. I-70 reopened early Monday morning.

(CBS)

CDOT says crews were able to complete a lot of work over the weekend during the closure. The Central 70 Project is 19 percent complete but there’s still a long way to go.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2022.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s