



— There will be 50 free concerts in Denver’s Ruby Hill Park this summer. Levitt Pavilion Denver, which was recently named Denver’s Best Outdoor Venue by Denver Westword, announced their 2019 concert schedule on Monday morning.

This will mark Levitt’s third year of providing free, family-friendly concerts. The concerts are free to attend, but donations are accepted and VIP upgrades are available. Organizers encourage you to RSVP to the concerts you plan attending.

The outdoor amphitheater can accommodate up to 18,000 people in its open lawn seating for their free concerts and 7,500 for ticketed concerts.

Through a partnership with Emporium Presents, Levitt Pavilion Denver will also host a handful of ticketed concerts, featuring artists like Rob Thomas, Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World, and Tower of Power. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or levittdenver.org.

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2019 free concert season will begin on May 24 and run through September.

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2019 Free Concert Schedule:

* Local support to be added. Lineup subject to change.

5/24 – Dragondeer with A.J. Fullerton

5/25 – TBA *

5/26 – Tea Leaf Green with The Jive Tribe

6/1 – Esmé Patterson with Carsie Blanton

6/2 – Jenny and the Mexicats with Bang Data

6/6 – Phamaly 30th Anniversary Concert

6/7 – Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra with The Dendrites

6/14 – Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers *

6/15 – The Slackers *

6/16 – Queen City Country & Western Showcase

6/21 – Who’s Bad | The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience with Float Like A Buffalo

6/23 – School of Rock Showcase

6/28 – Greyhounds *

7/5 – The Bright Light Social Hour with Walker Lukens

7/6 – The Dustbowl Revival *

7/7 – Villalobos Brothers with El Javi

7/11 – Denver Concert Band with Carol Jantsch of the Philadelphia Orchestra

7/12 – Brubeck Brothers Quartet *

7/13 – Inspector with Vic N’ The Narwhals

7/14 – Orgone with Cosmic Joe

7/18 – Rainbow Militia with Chimney Choir and DéCollage

7/19 – Gasoline Lollipops with Chella & The Charm

7/20 – Reggae on the Grass

7/21 – Aterciopelados with Pink Hawks

7/25 – Dale Watson with Halden Wofford & The Hi-Beams

7/26 – Kinky with iZCALLi

7/27 – Lyrics Born with Boss Eagle

7/28 – TBA *

8/1 – Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band with Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts and Tracksuit Wedding

8/2 – Levitt National Tour Presents: Flor de Toloache with Flamenco Denver

8/4 – Reverend Horton Heat with The Delta Bombers and Lincoln Durham

8/8 – Slim Cessna’s Auto Club with Lost Walks

8/9 – Passafire with Of Good Nature

8/10 – The Mother Hips *

8/15 – Eilen Jewell *

8/16 – Celso Pińa with Pato Machete

8/17 – Backyard Party with Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Slim Wednesday

8/18 – The Brothers Comatose with Jalan Crossland

8/22 – Special Guests with CITRA

8/23 – Fiesta Colorado Dance Company with Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra

8/24 – Zion I *

8/29 – Wild Rivers with The Copper Children

8/30 – Dessa with MONAKR

8/31 – Authority Zero with No Bueno!

9/1 – Grupo Fantasma

9/7 – Native American Arts Celebration with special guests Redbone

9/8 – Face Vocal Band *

9/13 – TBA *

9/14 – Low Cut Connie *

9/15 – Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Robbie Peoples

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2019 Ticketed Concert Schedule

5/19 – Spread The Word – A Colorado Music Festival

5/31 – The Samples with special guests Vertical Horizon

6/8 – The Fab Four with Special Guest: Rocks Off – A Tribute to The Rolling Stones

6/10 – Rob Thomas: Chip Tooth Tour with special guest Abby Anderson

6/22 – T hird Eye Blind / Jimmy Eat World: Summer Gods Tour 2019 with special guest Ra Ra Riot

8/3 – Tower of Power with special guests Average White Band