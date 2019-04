Tiger Woods Does It Again! He's Crowned Champion At The MastersCBS Sports has full coverage of Sunday's win.

UMass' Cale Makar Officially Joins Avs Following 'Tremendous Season'Fresh off a 2-1 overtime win in game two of their first round series with the Calgary Flames the Colorado Avalanche announced they have signed Cale Makar to an entry-level contract.

Avs Take Win Against Flames With OT Score By MacKinnonNathan MacKinnon came through in the clutch for the Colorado Avalanche — and again showed why he's one of the NHL's best players.

Despite Jokic's Success, Nuggets Fall To Spurs In Game 1Nikola Jokic overcame suffocating double teams to become the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double in his playoff debut and the first since LeBron James in 2006.

Rockies Fighting To Get Out Of Slump, Lose To GiantsMadison Bumgarner pitched into the eighth inning to give a weary bullpen much needed rest and the San Francisco Giants beat Colorado 5-2 Saturday.

18 Innings Later, Giants Squeak Out Win Over RockiesErik Kratz wasn't tired after catching 18 innings. The 38-year-old San Francisco Giants backup had done it once before in his career, in 2016 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.