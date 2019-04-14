LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were injured Saturday night after a trailer home caught fire in Lakewood. Firefighters responded to the home at 14th Avenue and Allison Street.

West Metro Fire Rescue says one of the victims escaped on their own, but firefighters rescued the other victim from a back bedroom.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. Officials have not said how they are doing.

Details about how the fire started have not been released. Investigators say the home is a total loss.