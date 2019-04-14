BREAKINGTiger Woods Does It Again! He Wins 2019 Masters
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were injured Saturday night after a trailer home caught fire in Lakewood. Firefighters responded to the home at 14th Avenue and Allison Street.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

West Metro Fire Rescue says one of the victims escaped on their own, but firefighters rescued the other victim from a back bedroom.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Both victims were taken to a hospital. Officials have not said how they are doing.

(credit: West Metro Fire Rescue)

Details about how the fire started have not been released. Investigators say the home is a total loss.

