ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies want to find two men suspected of breaking into a home in Adams County Saturday night. They say one person was hit with a hammer and taken to North Suburban Medical Center.

(credit: CBS)

Authorities say the home invasion happened on Ivywood Street near Brighton Road and 80th Avenue.

They describe the suspects as one man standing 6′ tall, weighing around 240 lbs, wearing a mask and a red shirt. The second man is described as Hispanic and in his 20s.

(credit: CBS)

They left in the victim’s grey 2005 Porsche Cayenne.

Detectives are interviews several witnesses. Further details have not been released.

