ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Deputies want to find two men suspected of breaking into a home in Adams County Saturday night. They say one person was hit with a hammer and taken to North Suburban Medical Center.

Authorities say the home invasion happened on Ivywood Street near Brighton Road and 80th Avenue.

They describe the suspects as one man standing 6′ tall, weighing around 240 lbs, wearing a mask and a red shirt. The second man is described as Hispanic and in his 20s.

They left in the victim’s grey 2005 Porsche Cayenne.

Detectives are interviews several witnesses. Further details have not been released.