DENVER (CBS4) – The new week will start off warm and dry for most of Colorado with afternoon highs running anywhere from average to a few degrees warmer-than-normal through Tuesday. Most of the state will be dry with the exception of some passing rain and snow showers this afternoon and evening near the Colorado-Wyoming state line.

Some minor accumulations will be possible in the mountains along and north of Interstate 70. We aren’t expecting any travel problems in the mountains although you could find localized slick travel in places such as Rocky Mountain National Park.

The main weather story over the next several days will be a mid-week storm that promises much cooler temperatures and the chance for some rain and snow. While the path looks similar to last week’s storm system, this one doesn’t appear to be as cold or as strong. At this point we are expecting mostly rain showers for Denver and the eastern plains with snow in the mountains on Wednesday.

If the storm sticks around into Wednesday night and early Thursday we could see a brief change to snow across the lower elevations.

Once the storm moves away it looks like we will warm back up just in time for Easter. There is a chance for some light rain showers in the area by next Sunday.