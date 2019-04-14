



Fresh off a 2-1 overtime win in game two of their first round series with the Calgary Flames the Colorado Avalanche announced they have signed Cale Makar to an entry-level contract.

Makar, who just finished his sophomore season at UMass, won the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award given to the nations best college hockey player. He will join the Avalanche immediately and is expected to play in the first-round series against the Flames.

The Avalanche selected Makar with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the NHL Draft in 2017. He was voted the Hockey East Player of the Year and named an AHCA First Team (East) All-American.

“Cale obviously had a tremendous season, winning the Hobey Baker and getting his team to the Frozen Four,” said Avalanche executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic via the team’s release. “He is a team-changing type of player who made a lasting impact on the UMass hockey program. We are excited to have him join our team,” added Sakic.

Makar led Hockey East and ranked first nationally among all NCAA defenseman with 49 points in 41 games. He was the first defenseman in history to lead Hockey East in overall scoring and broke the UMass single-season school record for points by a defenseman.

The Avalanche will host Calgary for game three of their best-of-seven series on Monday at the Pepsi Center. The series is currently tied 1-1.