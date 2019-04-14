AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police are investigating a death as suspicious, after an unidentifiable body was found inside a burning vehicle Sunday morning. Police did not release any information about the person inside the vehicle.

Firefighters responded to East 58th Avenue and North Flanders Street.

Witnesses told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas they woke up to find a small pickup truck burning outside their homes, near a park.

“I heard about two bang-shots around midnight,” said Chanon Penvari, the first person to call 911. “I heard the windows popping out. So, I thought it was my car.”

After Penvari realized his car was fine, but another was on fire, he called 911. He took photos of the fire as the fire department responded.

“About two minutes later, the firefighters showed up and put the fire out,” Penvari said.

However, after the fire was out, first responders found the body inside. Penvari believed it was in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

“We’ve lived here for 10 years, and never a crime. Nothing has happened like this,” Penvari said.

Police eventually cleared the scene and took the vehicle as evidence. Until next of kin is notified, Aurora Police said they would not be releasing further details about the deceased person.

Aurora Police is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Agent Frederickson with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6106.