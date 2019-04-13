



– Students at Pickens Technical College in Aurora held a fundraiser on Saturday for a fellow student. CBS4 introduced you to Noah Williams in 2018. He is paralyzed from a car crash.

Noah’s welding class helped make his life a little easier by building him a wheelchair ramp as part of a competition. They won and are now taking it a roll further.

The students are helping fix up his bathroom with money they raised from some creative pieces they made with updated equipment they won in the competition.