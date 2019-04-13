(CBS4) – President Donald Trump and the head of the Federal Communications Commission announced the agency’s plan to deliver 5G cellphone and internet service to Americans.

The FCC will auction off the 5G airwaves to phone companies in December. They will also create a nearly $20 billion fund to expand high-speed broadband in rural areas.

“From precision agriculture to smart transportation networks to telemedicine and more, we want Americans to be the first to benefit from this new digital revolution,” said Ajit Pai, the FCC Commissioner.

5G is expected to provide service up to 100 times faster than current 4G networks. Some phone providers already have 5G towers set up in larger cities along with devices capable of supporting the service.

“The jump to 4G enabled a bunch of different apps like Uber and Live Streaming. With 5G, we should see a whole bunch of new apps and programs that really take advantage of that faster connection,” said Roger Cheng, the Executive Editor of CNET.