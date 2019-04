EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Evergreen firefighters rescued a deer from an icy lake early Saturday morning.

They posted video of the rescue on social media.

Crews say a woman did the right thing and called 911 after seeing the animal struggle.

“EFR suited up and help this little guy get back to shore,” the agency said.

They then reminded residents to be careful around ponds and lakes as the ice is thin.