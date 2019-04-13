



Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the Jefferson County Courthouse to honor victims of crime and their families. The annual Courage Walk happens on National Crime Victim’s Rights Week.

The family of baby Donny Ro’mello Romero is among those who participate each year.

“It gives me hope, I don’t have any other way to celebrate his life anymore, so this is my way,” said Tiffany Segura.

Every year since her son was murdered in 2015, just one week before his 3rd birthday, Tiffany has participated in the Courage Walk.

“He was such a smart, entertaining little boy.”

Friends and family wore matching shirts, honoring the memory of baby Ro’mello. His mom says he loved superheroes and loved singing and dancing.

“He was full of life and love, and he brought so much love and happiness to our family, and the day he left us was devastating, and we’ll never be the same.”

Family and friends have been at her side through the grieving process as well as victim advocates from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

“I have an advocate that’s worked with me from day one, and I could count on her forever and she’ll always be by my side.”

Tiffany says this has inspired her to want to be an advocate for others.

“I know that pain, I know the loss, I know how it is to be alone because no matter how many people you have, I have so many people surrounding me today and I still deep down inside feel lost because my baby isn’t here.”

And although that pain and loss will never go away, Tiffany has found strength and hope.

“It’s a hard road, but you just have to stay strong, keep moving and you’ll be alright.”

In 2017, the man who killed Ro’mello was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.