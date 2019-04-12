  • CBS4On Air

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP/CBS4) — Authorities say an infant abducted in southern Wyoming has been found safe in Colorado. Cheyenne police say 1-year-old Gregory Marks was found in Aurora late Thursday with 26-year-old Mijito Johnson who was thought to have taken the child Thursday afternoon.

Gregory Marks and Mijito Johnson (credit: Cheyenne Police)

Johnson, who is the boy’s non-custodial father, was taken into custody.

Police credited a tip they received from someone who spotted the vehicle they were looking for.

An Amber Alert was activated in Colorado because investigators suspected Mijito Johnson was traveling to or through Colorado.

